Read this : why is my mom blind to reality?

I have already been with my bf for three years and she still thinks hes an excellent friend who happens to live with me personally. Ive told her Im gay and he or she just said “no you aren’t” dad says she knows yet doesn’t want to say it outloud.

submitted by /u/rtdyntndh

[link] [comments]Read Moreagb.

NOTICE.

The post you just read was originally posted on social media, you can click on the above “Read More” button to see the original post .

Thanks for visiting, you can leave a reply or comments below at the comment box.