Read this : Why do people make scammy sales pages? Does it really affect conversion rates by that much?

We run my own online business and other than the usual basic email list, I shouldn’t spam emails, I avoid cringy sales pages, and I always keep my word and aim for extensive authentic selling. It’s running perfectly. What I’d like to understand is why or else rational and normal people are placing so much effort into running scammy and spam-filled sales pages whilst making false promises and offering dreams. Clearly, there’s something extremely driving them to do that. I’m actually curious to know what that is since it makes no sense. Has anybody interviewed these people? I couldn’t find it affecting their conversion rates by greater than maybe 100% in the extreme situation? Is a 2x increase in profit really worth ruining a long-term business and being an overall crappy human being? This just doesn’t make sense. Anyone treatment to explain? What’s driving them? Is certainly my estimation off?

submitted simply by /u/shamishamoshimshom

[link] [comments]Read MoreAsk your marketing questions here..

NOTICE.

The post you just read was originally posted on social media, you can click on the above “Read More” button to see the original post .

Thanks for visiting, you can leave a reply or comments below at the comment box.