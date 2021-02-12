Read this : When will companies and media jump on the BAT train?

SOFTBALL BAT is going trough the roof lately yet there seems to be no coverage regarding brave or the coin itself. Exactly what could we expect if a watch companies would advertise the fearless browser and BAT? More and more people are usually downloading and using the brave internet browser. What do you think of long term investing in BAT, can it reach the calculated 40B market cap?

