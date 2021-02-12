How to verify employment history: When applying for jobs, when do they verify employment history?

We applied for several jobs but not one of them had an option if they could get in touch with your current employer or not. I hope they will dont but I guess they could at some time? Did I screw myself at my current job? If that is the case though im not sure ways to apply for jobs if you already have a single.

submitted by /u/thr0wa3yy61_00

[link] [comments]Read Morenewest submissions : cscareerquestions.

NOTICE.

The post you just read was originally posted on social media, you can click on the above “Read More” button to see the original post .

Thanks for visiting, you can leave a reply or comments below at the comment box.