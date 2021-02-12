Read this : What’s the point of talking about drinking at all when the speaker speaks we should be focusing on the solution?

We heard in the early days of AA that they didn’t talk about dunking practically the steps and god exactly how he changed their life today we talk about cars and other things. That’s why our success has been 97 percent back in the day

