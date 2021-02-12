Read this : What separates social Democrats from Marxists?

Among the arguments on the right is that Interpersonal Democrats have adopted a lot of marxist ideals. Mainly his ideals regarding eliminating class systems.. Seeing as plenty of social Democratic platforms take steps to obtain less class division, Such as “No increases taxes for anyone under 400k”, wealth redistribution, tax reallocation to reduce income communities, colleges, socialized company structures, most of the socialist platforms. Yet Marxism is very much looked straight down upon because of its failures in practice. What exactly separates social democrats from Marxist?

