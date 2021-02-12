Read this : What is this in my throat(pics)?

I actually do not know when pic associated developed but I have had everyday morning congestion and post sinus drip for the last 3 months. The consistency of the white portion feels regular and doesn’t hurt. I do not really feel any other symptoms of possible irritation. The whiteness is mirrored upon same flap on other part of mouth. I do not when the blisters in back of throat are associated. So any suggestions what this really is or at least what it isn’t? https://ibb.co/7YWKYvm https://ibb.co/hDC3XYb I do not smoke or consume

