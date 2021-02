We sent a message a couple of weeks ago plus received no answers. Then a few days ago I had another query but still nothing. Are the queues so long?

posted by /u/Anten7296

[link] [comments]Read Morenewest submissions : Crypto_com.

NOTICE.

The post you just read was originally posted on social media, you can click on the above “Read More” button to see the original post .

Thanks for visiting, you can leave a reply or comments below at the comment box.