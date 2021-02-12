Read this : What if Kiyo didn’t die?

Assume Kiyo wasn’t gravely injured throughout the fight with Riou. Assume the fight otherwise went down as it did canonically, with Zatch managing to greatly damage Riou with Zagurzem plus Bao. I’m especially curious about this since it would mean Zatch and Kiyo (most likely) wouldn’t get the energy boosts they received in cannon. Would they become stronger various other way perhaps?

