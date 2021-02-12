Read this : What are your thoughts on volleyball? How are your national volleyball teams faring internationally?

I realize that many Balkan countries (especially the particular ex-Yu gang) excel in these four team ball sports: football (especially Croatia), basketball (especially Serbia), drinking water polo (especially Montenegro and once again, Croatia and Serbia) and handball. But it seems like volleyball is not discussed as much as the other 4.

