Read this : Wellbutrin and hallucinations…

(30. F) I have been taking Wellbutrin XL 150 mgs for about three months at this point and am experiencing hallucinations associated with sorts and just wanting to know if anyone has got the same experience. It only occurs at night when in bed. When it began I would only see things while i closed my eyes. I’d see characters randomly swirling around or individuals it wasn’t scary and I might just wait for it to go aside. Recently I’ve been seeing bugs… such as large centipedes and such crawling close to. The images almost look like whenever you’ve stared at something brilliant and can see it when you close your own eyes. The last few days its advanced to where I not only find it when I close my eyes but also whilst awake and eyes open. This evening I woke up and skilled not only the visual aspect yet I could feel the sensation of insects crawling on me. It’s really freaking me out. I am going to call the Dr in the morning but still wanting to know associated with anyone has had a similar experience with wellbutrin or am I just having some type of break? I don’t smoke or even drink or anything else that would help with these symptoms.. Anxiety aside I am quite healthy and this is just out of the blue. Ideas?

