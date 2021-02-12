Read this : Voice coach

Hi guys, I’m a poet and wish to get into spoken word. I ultimately want to add music to it too. As of right now I hate our voice and was wondering would finding a voice coach help with this? If you are, does anyone know any tone of voice coaches or does anyone have got any other recommendations that may help with obtaining comfortable and improving my tone of voice.

