Read this : Video stitching app recommendations?

By | February 12, 2021
0 Comment
Hi there guys I’m not sure if this could be the right subreddit to ask yet can anybody recommend an application that will allow me to stitch the screen-recorded videos at 60fps? I actually tried using Clips but it does not seem to record at 60 frames per second. Any app recommendations would be significantly appreciated. P. S. I use the particular iPad Pro 11-inch 2020 plus my videos are about a couple of minutes long each.
submitted by /u/jughades
[link] [comments]Read MoreAppleHelp.
