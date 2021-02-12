Read this : Upgrading my editing/streaming/music build

> **What will you be doing with this PERSONAL COMPUTER? Be as specific as possible, including specific games or programs you can be using. ** ​ I’ll be loading using OBS studio, 4k movie editing in Premiere, After effects, movie scoring and music production within Cubase. I’ll also be using it like a gaming computer and playing contemporary games with decent graphics. ​ > **What is your maximum spending budget before rebates/shipping/taxes? ** ~$1200 at this point ~$3000 over the next 6 months ​ > **When do you plan on building/buying the PC? Note: beyond per week or two from today indicates any build you receive will be outdated when you want to buy. ** ​ We plan on buying some items QUICKLY and the others over the course of the next fifty percent year or so. ​ > **What, precisely, do you need included in the budget? (Tower/OS/monitor/keyboard/mouse/etc)** ​ My current setup is having difficulties to record and stream result to the quality I’m looking for therefore i am looking to upgrade or include whatever components I may need plus I’m also hoping to decrease our processing time in premiere/ae and sound processing software. ​ > **Which country (and state/province) will you be buying the parts in? If you’re within US, do you have access to a Microcenter location? ** ​ CA, UNITED STATES. Yes. ​ > **If reusing any parts (including monitor(s)/keyboard/mouse/etc), exactly what parts will you be reusing? Brands and models are usually appreciated. ** [PCPartPicker Part List](https://pcpartpicker.com/list/hspG68) ​ Type|Item|Price: —-|: —-|: —- **CPU** | [AMD Ryzen 5 3600 3.6 GHz 6-Core Processor](https://pcpartpicker.com/product/9nm323/amd-ryzen-5-3600-36-thz-6-core-processor-100-100000031box) | $194. 99 @ Newegg **Motherboard** | [MSI MAG X570 TOMAHAWK WIFI ATX AM4 Motherboard](https://pcpartpicker.com/product/WKdrxr/msi-mag-x570-tomahawk-wifi-atx-am4-motherboard-mag-x570-tomahawk-wifi) | $249. 99 @ B& H **Memory** | [Corsair Vengeance RGB Pro 32 GB (2 x 16 GB) DDR4-3200 CL16 Memory](https://pcpartpicker.com/product/NyTPxr/corsair-vengeance-rgb-pro-32gb-2-x-16gb-ddr4-3200-memory-cmw32gx4m2c3200c16) | $245. 69 @ Amazon **Memory** | [Corsair Vengeance RGB Pro 32 GB (2 x 16 GB) DDR4-3200 CL16 Memory](https://pcpartpicker.com/product/NyTPxr/corsair-vengeance-rgb-pro-32gb-2-x-16gb-ddr4-3200-memory-cmw32gx4m2c3200c16) | $245. 69 @ Amazon **Storage** | [Western Digital Blue 500 GB M.2-2280 Solid State Drive](https://pcpartpicker.com/product/6j448d/western-digital-blue-500gb-m2-2280-solid-state-drive-wds500g2b0b) | $58. 11 @ Amazon **Storage** | [Seagate Barracuda Compute 2 TB 3.5″ 7200RPM Internal Hard Drive](https://pcpartpicker.com/product/mwrYcf/seagate-barracuda-computer-2-tb-35-7200rpm-internal-hard-drive-st2000dm008) | $54. 99 @ Newegg **Video Card** | [NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 10 GB Founders Edition Video Card](https://pcpartpicker.com/product/RnDkcf/nvidia-geforce-rtx-3080-10-gb-founders-edition-video-card-9001g1332530000) |- **Case** | [be quiet! Pure Base 500DX ATX Mid Tower Case](https://pcpartpicker.com/product/FCK2FT/be-quiet-pure-base-500dx-atx-mid-tower-case-bgw37) | $109. 99 @ Amazon **Power Supply** | [SeaSonic FOCUS PX 850 W 80+ Platinum Certified Fully Modular ATX Power Supply](https://pcpartpicker.com/product/rmrYcf/seasonic-focus-px-850-w-80-platinum-certified-fully-modular-atx-power-supply-focus-px-850) |- **Monitor** | [Acer SB220Q bi 21.5″ 1920×1080 75 Hz Monitor](https://pcpartpicker.com/product/GLm323/acer-sb220q-bi-215-1920×1080-75-hz-monitor-sb220q-bi) | $93. 99 @ Amazon . com | *Prices include shipping, fees, rebates, and discounts* | | **Total** | **$1253. 44** | Generated by [PCPartPicker](https://pcpartpicker.com) 2021-02-12 06: 58 EST-0500 | ​ > **Will you become overclocking? If yes, are you interested in overclocking immediately, or down the line? CPU and/or GPU? ** ​ I don’t know a lot about overclocking to be honest but I believe yes probably at some point ​ > **Are there any specific functions or items you want/need within the build? (ex: SSD, large amount of storage space or a RAID setup, CUDA or even OpenCL support, etc)** ​ Wide range of storage ​ > **Do you might have any specific case preferences (Size like ITX/microATX/mid-tower/full-tower, styles, colors, home window or not, LED lighting, etc), or perhaps a particular color theme preference for your components? ** ​ Full, dark color preference ​ > **Do you need a copy of Windows within the budget? If you do need one integrated, do you have a preference? ** ​ No ​ > **Extra details or particulars: ** I do not think so yet, thanks!

submitted simply by /u/GaminWithCaymen

[link] [comments]Read MoreTailor-designed builds..

NOTICE.

The post you just read was originally posted on social media, you can click on the above “Read More” button to see the original post .

Thanks for visiting, you can leave a reply or comments below at the comment box.