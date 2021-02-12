Read this : Upgrades.

I like CDC I think the logo appears the best! And the debit card rocks !! I really would like to promote it, I think the is HUGE! I heard the particular GBP wallet is being looked into that is great news. The CRO staking concept is fantastic, although would be wonderful if you had a little lower group (maybe 2500 CRO) this would have more people involved. I think people obtain put off the fees/withdraw & customer support issues? If this changed… CDC will be the BEST!!!

submitted by /u/JarzieG

[link] [comments]Read Morenewest submissions : Crypto_com.

NOTICE.

The post you just read was originally posted on social media, you can click on the above “Read More” button to see the original post .

Thanks for visiting, you can leave a reply or comments below at the comment box.