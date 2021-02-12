Read this : Total Balance Statistics and a feature proposal

Hi,

I was wondering anybody can explain what are the statistics that will appear under the Total Balance if you open the app. Assume such as that is has the labels +10% +200 euro.

With what this particular 10%/+200 is compared and considering that when?

Also -I think I have seen several blogposts on the past- I believe it would be great to invest a bit on some consumer dashboards so we will be able to track out there status. Something like an all time period series (such as the one proven in coins) for the total stability would be extremely helpful.

