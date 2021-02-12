Read this : This project won’t take off at x1000! But I found a cheat code and am sharing my investigation

I could see an interesting article that the CyberTime Financial project can do x1000. I don’t think this can happen. You can just look into the gas price and everything will end up clear. But I decided to research the project in more detail plus it seems that I found a cheat program code. Cybertime abandoned presale and find the path of farming. At first this seemed strange to me, but then I actually realized that this was a very correct choice. Easy entry, many pools, buzz around the project. Many believe that they are going to make good money by farming the particular $NFTL token. In fact , farming is simply the tip of the iceberg. The opportunity to actually earn a lot lies in getting the 2nd $CTF token.

Exactly why is everyone going to hunt for the dollar CTF token? – There are just 86. 400 tokens – 80 percent of tokens will be distributed within the first 4 months! – This can be a governance token that allows you to election for the development of the project : Part of the profit will go to buyback, so the price will tend up-wards – You can vote on tasks in DAO Accelerator

All this is interesting, I started to dig deeper. How is the $CTF token distributed? You can buy it upon Uniswap (only at the very beginning associated with trading, it will not be available. There will be absolutely nothing to buy. More details later) Receive designed for adding a liquidity pool discuss in the NFTL / ETH swimming pool

For those who are not however familiar with liquidity pools on Uniswap, I explain. You add NFTL and ETH tokens to the swimming pool and can receive a 0. 3% commission rate for providing liquidity. This is a WIN WIN scheme. You earn on liquidity + the project receives the particular liquidity of its tokens. But how can you get the CTF tokens on liquidity share? You need to add this discuss to the pool on CyberTime Plantation and then you will start earning $CTF Receive for adding a the liquidity pool share in the CTF / ETH pool (the exact same scheme as in the second paragraph)

Now is the most important point!

70% of the $ CTF tokens will be distributed through the NFTL / ETH pool and twenty percent through the CTF / ETH swimming pool. This means that 90% of all $ CTF tokens will be distributed through 2 pools.

As we have currently found out, at the start of farming, you are unable to buy CTF tokens (there is actually nowhere to get them and they have not really been mined yet) You can’t include CTF / ETH to the swimming pool either, for the same reason. Nothing to include too! Only the NFTL / ETH pool remains. I was talking about the cheat code. Here is it :

Whoever is the 1st to receive NFTL tokens, add these to liquidity pool and add talk about to the NFTL / ETH swimming pool will be the first to start receiving CTF tokens! They can already be offered or added to the second pool and obtain even more CTF! I will farm, purchase NFTL from the exchange and include everything to the pool, because period is gold. In the early days, this may bring x10, x20, or x50.

This is not financial assistance, so be sure to study the task yourself on Twitter – https://twitter.com/cybertime_eth and ask questions in Telegram : https://t.me/cybertime_eth

