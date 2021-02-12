Read this : Thermodynamic quandary in a modern high-rise building

Thermodynamic quandary So I likely have a primary issue that I’m trying to resolve the symptom of, but for now the particular symptom is likely easier and more fascinating to fix. I moved into a large house building 2 months ago, which has two bedrooms and a common region. My bedroom is in the interior from the unit/building; it is next to the kitchen as well as the building’s hallway, and a transom windowpane separates my room from the residing area/exterior windows. My roommate’s space is next to the living region, and also faces the exterior of the creating. The exterior “walls” are floor in order to ceiling glass. Under these situations, I would typically think that my roommate’s room (and the living area) would be the warmest, as the receive the the majority of sunlight. However , my room is usually warmer than the common area up to 4-5 degrees at times (Fahrenheit, plus an estimation, though sometimes I personally use an inaccurate meat thermometer), as well as the common areas are warmer compared to his room. Dallas is not cold in the winter but still it can be 45 outdoors, and without running the cool air conditioners my room will climb in order to 72 or so. My bathroom is among the most interior part of my room, and it is the warmest part of the apartment. I love it cold in my room yet feel bad running cold air conditioners when it’s already cold outdoors and my roommate’s room is definitely icy. A medium vornado assists exchange air, but only really does so much. My ac vent will be wide open, and it does put out a little bit of cooling. My bathroom ac in-take is mostly closed, so as to get more pressure/flow to my room. We have a single filtration system in the unit, so I do not think that is restricting flow. Engineers: how to position my vornado to get optimum heat exchange/cooling? What is the physics/thermodynamics at the rear of my bizarrely warm room (conduction from another unit/the building? Bad airflow/energy transfers in the unit)? I believe this is “solved” by fixing a few kink in the ac system, yet that is a goose chase that our apt may not be willing to embark on. Most likely not solvable via Reddit post, when someone can diagnose that concern then I will sacrifice a usted graphing calculator at the alter associated with Bernoulli and Newton in your title. Sincerely, A Politics Major

posted by /u/busch_latte

[link] [comments]Read MoreAskEngineers: Stop nodding, start asking questions..

NOTICE.

The post you just read was originally posted on social media, you can click on the above “Read More” button to see the original post .

Thanks for visiting, you can leave a reply or comments below at the comment box.