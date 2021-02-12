Read this : Texas A&M gateway

I simply got into the gateway program from college station but I am baffled on somethings. Is this a weekday I have class and weekends I use off kind of thing? Cause if you do could I just drive home since i have am an hour away? If anyone can just explain how it all functions that would be great.

submitted by /u/braeden411

[link] [comments]Read MoreThe Best Student Section on Reddit!.

NOTICE.

The post you just read was originally posted on social media, you can click on the above “Read More” button to see the original post .

Thanks for visiting, you can leave a reply or comments below at the comment box.