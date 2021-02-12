Read this : Taking another crack at it!

Right now I am applying for PhD projects/programmes in the united kingdom – mainly in the field of biomedicine, heart problems, and health. So far the apps are going well, I have a great individual statement, have been reaching out to potential administrators and my previous boss (work) has been supportive in providing referrals. ​ The thing is…this isn’t our first PhD attempt. I used, interviewed, and was accepted right into a PhD programme back in 2017. We enjoyed the project, but however, it was not a very supportive or even nurturing environment. It was a very cut-throat lab and honestly, I just did not feel I was getting the most out from the “PhD experience”. My primary manager wasn’t involved, the project held changing themes/goal. I didn’t such as being in that particular lab and by the final of the first year, I just elected to put a ribbon on the continuation report and call it with that. I left to work a lot more in the field for a while, did a few years like a research assistant and now want to consider another crack at a PhD – in all honestly, I feel like We are more than ready for it, I just wish to have the right supervisor and lab exactly where I can develop and grow like a researcher. ​ In my applications, must i mention that I had attempted the PhD previously but opted in order to withdraw (due to poor guidance, no support and a bad laboratory environment), or does that make me personally seem like a risky candidate? ​ EDIT: I could put that yr as a “Research Assistant” on the CV rather than “PhD student 2017-2018”

