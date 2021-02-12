Read this : [SW] The boys are back in town and they’re buying for 527. Please tip 5 NMT. One trip only!

The actual fence. Leave through the airport. Do not share the code with buddies. Only one trip! Tips 5 NMT. No bells: ) I’ll become wearing a paperboy hat, black sun glasses and a Chinese letter tshirt, plus hanging out on or near the throwback mitt chair. I will be inviting several people at a time in order of initial come first serve. Feel free to store. To join, tell me your favourite condiment and why it’s the excellent condiment. Edit: Reddit comment area is being weird. Please DM me personally to join!

submitted by /u/timbitttts

[link] [comments]Read MoreAnimal Crossing Turnip Exchange.

NOTICE.

The post you just read was originally posted on social media, you can click on the above “Read More” button to see the original post .

Thanks for visiting, you can leave a reply or comments below at the comment box.