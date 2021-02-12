Read this : Sudden screaming and/or yelping followed by panic attack.

Lately, I’ve started having panic attacks exactly where I will suddenly scream after a second of calm and silence. This is not really the first time I’ve had this particular happen (Happened commonly when I has been young before we got our dog) but as of late it’s creating a comeback. Since I’m older and also know how to use the internet, I googled when it’s some sort of part of anxiety, yet I didn’t really get improvements. I feel like I’m alone with this and I just need to see if anyone else provides experienced this. If you need more clarification on what these panic attacks are like, generally I’ll be zoning out, the mind will go fuck knows exactly where, and then I’ll suddenly scream/cry intended for help with no thought of screaming in advance. Afterwards I’ll have a really big panic attack that I can usually look after. I’m on my meds. I am sorry if this is hard to read, it’s two am and I’m really exhausted.

submitted by /u/GoldenSpark934

