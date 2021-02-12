Read this : Stairwell incident

Hi there, in this post I’m asking for any understanding people might have about a weird factor that happened that’s keeping myself up right now. Today I was visiting the park, and I opened the door towards the stairwell (directly across from the unit, 3rd floor) and there is a naked man lying on the floor in the stairwell. I was there frosty for just a second, he looked upward at me and said “I’m so sorry” and then I shut the door. I went back in my device and told my roomate; all of us went back and knocked on the stairwell door and called asking in the event that he was okay or required help. He said no which he was leaving. Several hours afterwards he was not in the stairwell. Even though I only saw him quickly he seemed lucid and didnt appear injured or anything. We dont really know what to make of this, yet my first instinct was not in order to report it anywhere because I actually figured if you’re lying naked in the stairwell things probably arent running nicely and I didnt want to make his lifestyle worse. But I am feeling freaked out and less safe inside my building. I’m scared of operating into him again; maybe difficult fair for me to react with panic but that is the truth of how Personally i think right now. Have you ever experienced something like this particular, or heard of it? Any recommendations of how I can set my brain at ease? If anyone could offer viewpoint I would appreciate it

