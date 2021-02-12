Read this : [Spoilers C2E125] Tinfoil Hat Theory about Vestiges!!

Okay, the Vestiges of Divergence are usually artifact level magic items. Products at this power level are extremely rare; an adventuring party is definitely lucky to see one in their whole adventuring life and even then it is normally the result of and entire high level tale arc. But in the last 25 years nine of these items, that we know of, are found. This makes me imagine there aren’t some powerful pushes working to bring these items out perhaps in preparation for an epic issue. If so who, and for what cause? My theory is that Ioun, the particular knowing mistress, is working concealed from the public view to unearth these treasures since she knows that a great evil can be working to be released and she desires champions who can rise to the problem. Could it be that she has foreseen Tharizdun being freed and wants to get ready? If this is the case, will we all also start seeing the Arms from the Betrayers start to be unearthed and also the Betrayer Gods also prepare?

posted by /u/Drakos_dj

[link] [comments]Read Morenewest submissions : criticalrole.

NOTICE.

The post you just read was originally posted on social media, you can click on the above “Read More” button to see the original post .

Thanks for visiting, you can leave a reply or comments below at the comment box.