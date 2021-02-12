Read this : [SPOILERS C2E125] potential final destructive countermeasure/ last resort

Therefore now that they have the staff associated with power from Alura there is a Grimm way that the fight could finish with the 9 saving the world plus ending the life of one or more users. The staff has an ability known as Retributive Strike This strike smashes the staff and expends all of the charges left over into a 30ft great time that had the chance to teleport you to definitely another plain. But the kicker could it be has the potential to deal sixteen x the left over charges since damage to the person who broke it plus 8x the charges left in case you are within 10 feet of the individual who broke it. so if Liam pauses the staff when Lucien will be near him as a last vacation resort and he has only used seven of the charges that leaves almost eight x 13 to Lucien in case he fails the save plus 16 x 13 if Liam fails the save if none of them hit the 50% teleport chance. So that’s 208 harm to Liam the would undoubtedly destroy Caleb outright without the stone they have and 104 damage to an (assuming that he is already down to at least fifty percent health) 104 damage to Lucien that could knock them both out of the battle. A Grim thought but one which could happen within the game (Edit) supposing lucien makes the save and Caleb doesn’t, kinda worst case scenario without the teleportation Proc)

