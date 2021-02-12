Read this : So…about the va for Yukina’s dad.

Evidently it’s Toshiyuki Morikawa. If you don’t understand him, he’s voiced Sephiroth through Final Fantasy, Minato from Naruto (oh the irony), Dante in Satan May Cry, Sigurd from Open fire Emblem, Naraku from Inuyasha, Munakata from Danganronpa and so many more personas. I’m seriously impressed that they squeezed him for Bandori. I know I actually technically shouldn’t be that surprised considering that D4DJ got Nana Mizuki plus Toru Furuya but still. In latest news if this is true Yukina plus her dad have both turn out to be so much cooler in my eyes. Sq . up Ran, Yukina has provided you with some tough competition for Bushi to obtain a va for your dad whose just like legendary.

submitted by /u/WinterWolf18

[link] [comments]Read MoreBanG Dream!.

