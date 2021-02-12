Read this : Skipping frames when getting into gunfights. Help

Anytime i would get into a gunfight following a moment of calm my online game immediately likes to skip a few structures for a second. Why is this? I actually doubt this is packet loss due to the fact i am unable to move or respond while my game skips the particular frames.

submitted by /u/WheresJamison

[link] [comments]Read Morenewest submissions : csgo.

NOTICE.

The post you just read was originally posted on social media, you can click on the above “Read More” button to see the original post .

Thanks for visiting, you can leave a reply or comments below at the comment box.