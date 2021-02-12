Read this : Simple Questions – February 12, 2021

This particular thread is for simple questions that will don’t warrant their own thread (although we strongly suggest checking the sidebar and the wiki before posting! ). Please don’t post involved questions which are better suited to a [Build Help], [Build Ready] or [Build Complete] post. Examples of queries: Is this RAM compatible with my hauptplatine? I’m thinking of getting a ≤$300 visuals card. Which one should I get? Now i’m on a very tight budget plus I’m looking for a case ≤$50 Keep in mind that Discord is great places to request quick questions as well: http://www.reddit.com/r/buildapc/wiki/livechat Essential: Downvotes are strongly discouraged on this thread. Sorting by new will be strongly encouraged. Have a question concerning the subreddit or otherwise for /r/buildapc mods? We welcome your mod postal mail! Looking for all the Simple Questions posts? Want an easy way to locate today’s twine? This link is now in the sidebar below the yellow Rules area.

submitted by /u/AutoModerator

[link] [comments]Read More/r/buildapc – Planning on building a computer but need some advice? This is the place to ask!.

NOTICE.

The post you just read was originally posted on social media, you can click on the above “Read More” button to see the original post .

Thanks for visiting, you can leave a reply or comments below at the comment box.