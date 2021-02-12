Read this : Shephy

We posted on Shephy earlier on reddit. I built the royalty-free pnp card version for it, and now you can purchase it off Steam for $1. I don’t think you will regret. Absolutely nothing beats the tactile joy associated with physical cards but digital variations keep track of things which is a plus.

