Read this : Secret Achievements

Hi – I’d like to get some opinions. Trying to find having lots of fun with this sport and I’m currently at nearly e400 EP… sooner or later I’ll (hopefully) have all regular achievements. The secret types, however ,… not much going on there. Our question now is – should I search for what they are (defeats the purpose of them becoming secret imho) or should I simply keep playing until I ultimately get them. Is it reasonable to suppose, that I will eventually get them or even is this a path to frustration? Interesting input.

submitted by /u/adorak

[link] [comments]Read MoreAntimatter Dimensions.

