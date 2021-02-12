Read this : Searching for plugin

Properly, I am searching for a plugin upon my 1 . 16. 5 Faucet server. There is a plugin called ‘AutoModeration’ but it’s outdated… Another ‘popular’ plugin is Staff+ but I actually don’t really like that plugin. I would like my players to do /report [playername] [reason] [Location optional] (or something similar to this) is there a plugin including this feature (for 1 . sixteen. 5)?

