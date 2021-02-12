Read this : SE vs Series 6 :-/

Really I cannot decide between the SE as well as the Series 6! I actually already have the particular SE which I’m planning to unbox tomorrow on my birthday, however it bothers me that the SE cardiovascular monitor isn’t super accurate plus, to a lesser extent, the GPS NAVIGATION reading also. It’s all due to the DC rainmaker reviewer guy who else showed in detail that the SE cardiovascular monitor is pretty off when it comes to sprints and things. https://youtu.be/4bs1s9JMKxE Then again, I am not a runner 😂 I do lots of hiking and some cardio. So it is probably not necessary. But the 100 dollars extra would give me peace of mind. I am coming from the Miband 5, a thirty dollar watch, and I want to proceed all out: -) Help!

