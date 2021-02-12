Read this : Routine to burn fat

Hey guys, i have actually already an exercise routine, but right now i wanted in order to burn fat layer and after some a few months of trying i cant get it done properly. I already training twice per week while each time i teach i rotate between pushups workouts, dumbells and abs. To burn off fat i started to also do a hundred squat and 100 regular squats everyday divide in group manufactured by:

1 . 20 lift

2 . 15 drive, 20 squat, 15 push

3. 15 push, twenty squat, 15 push

4. 15 push, 20 lift, 15 push

five. 10 push, 20 squat i am tall 1 . 85m and our weight right now is 78/79. I am planning to lower my weigth right down to 70 but really im not really losing nothing, still at the same weigth. Due to covid running isnt an alternative. Do you have any exercise to burn off a lot of fat?

submitted by /u/mosenco

[link] [comments]Reddit's Bodyweight Fitness Community 🏸.

