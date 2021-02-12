Read this : [REQUEST] Idle/AFK Base builders?

I am looking for something like Ogame or Ikariam. Where your building up your city/base. Producing units. Fighting other people/npc to get resources. Something to check in on the couple times a day while things is building or researching. Ideally portrait. Just let me know. Free or even paid.

submitted by /u/JayKorn94

