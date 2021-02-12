Read this : Removing all four wisdom teeth under local anaesthetic?

Hello there all! My lower right molar is v impacted and inflamed. I went to the dentist nowadays and they’ve said I should eliminate all four wisdom teeth with just freezing (local anaesthetic). Has anybody experienced this – if so, just how was it? Feeling very anxious!!

