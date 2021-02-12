Read this : Recs for iPad mirroring apps to use instead of a cintiq?

Now i am looking for a good app to reflect my screen and use it as a sketching tablet on my PC. I used to be using duet display but I actually don’t like it being a small 2nd monitor and would rather it reflection the screen. I just got an endeavor of EasyCanvas. It works great till about half an hour in it loses link and then never reconnects until We restart the PC. Anyone possess a similar experience? Maybe this is simply problems with the trial and will disappear when I buy it? Or will anyone have any other app suggestions? I’ve used AstroPad with our macbook and it’s amazing. I’m excitedly awaiting when they release a version intended for windows but until then…

posted by /u/greenprawn

[link] [comments]Read MoreZBrush.

NOTICE.

The post you just read was originally posted on social media, you can click on the above “Read More” button to see the original post .

Thanks for visiting, you can leave a reply or comments below at the comment box.