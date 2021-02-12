Read this : Rated EA Vision disqualification

In order of right now, my vision disqualifies me for any rated position. Point is though, later this year right after FT I am going to go get LASER EYE SURGERY surgery so my eyesight could be corrected to be qualifying. But since I must submit my self nomination with regard to EA within the next few weeks, can I still place rated even though I know my eyesight disqualifies me now? What if the eyesight does get corrected afterwards?

