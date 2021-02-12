Read this : Questions about the card

Considering that other cards (swipe) have charges and such that needs researching to discover.. I had quick simple questions about this credit card from crypto. Can I transfer fiat (EUR) to the card, spend the particular fiat and earn cashback? And it is this fee free? Is there any kind of top up fees or costs when purchasing with the card?

posted by /u/trexxeon

[link] [comments]

