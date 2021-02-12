Read this : Polaroid 180 Shutter Problem

Recently i acquired a Polaroid 180 and am was going over it when I realized that the shutter seems to only open fire at one speed regardless of real setting. When I set it in order to B, it appears to fire the same as after i set it to 1/500 which usually seems odd to me. Does anybody have any insights as to what is going on? Thanks.

