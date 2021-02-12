Read this : Phexxi experiences?

Hi there! I recently saw an ad just for Phexxi (non hormonal gel that may be used to regulate the pH from the vagina to prevent pregnancy), and I am wondering if anyone has had any experience of it? I was on Nuva band for about 6 years, but towards the finish I was feeling quite depressed plus entirely uninterested in sex. I’ve furthermore tried Depo, which made difficulties with depression even worse, and I just want to find a better option that could replace the use of condoms, even if it needs to be a combined technique. Anyway, lemme know!

submitted simply by /u/spirillumz

