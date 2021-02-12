Read this : Petty post. Why are you calling me ma’am?

thirty-one female, we are in the south yet oh my god. Multiple men calling me ma’am. I’m not really your 5th grade teacher. This says my name right at the very best of your screen! Oh my gosh it makes me feel so NOT REALLY CUTE. Would be opposed to being known as Mommy 😏😂 THAT LAST COMPONENT IS A JOKE.

submitted by /u/OE230

[link] [comments]Read MoreBest of Bumble.

NOTICE.

The post you just read was originally posted on social media, you can click on the above “Read More” button to see the original post .

Thanks for visiting, you can leave a reply or comments below at the comment box.