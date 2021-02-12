Read this : Petition to the HCA Regarding the Mod Abuse of Youmaton

I actually hereby Petition the HCA within the Meta Dispute sense on the subsequent Grounds. [1] Tbyrn21 made the emote of the beneath image: ​ https://preview.redd.it/49zx1yxaj1h61.png?width=255&format=png&auto=webp&s=42bb2e36d3716c791d4091ed28459a7551a03d60 [2] Youmaton deleted this picture [3] Youmaton can not do this as this is a decision for the Local community Moderator (their jurisdiction under the Meta Constitution) and to overrule his choice would require a full Moderation Group vote. ORDERS SOUGHT [4] Youmaton be restrainted injunctively from deleting tbyrn21’s emote.

posted by /u/ThanksHeadMod

[link] [comments]

