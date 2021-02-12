Read this : One more line Ummon! I can quit any time i want!

[ List of koans by Yunmen Wenyan,Wikipedia, internet, (Lazy)] Of the Zen saying: “Buddha preached for forty-nine years, yet his tongue never moved, inch the master Gensha said: “Pious teachers say that Buddhism helps all of us in every possible way, but believe: how can it help the sightless, the deaf, or the dumb? The particular blind cannot see the teacher’s employees that is raised before them. The particular deaf cannot hear the teacher’s words, no matter how wise. The foolish cannot ask their questions or even speak their understanding. So considering that we cannot help these people, how do we say Buddhism helps in create way? What good is it? “Many years later a monk questioned the master Ummon to explain these types of words of Gensha. After producing the questioner prostrate himself after which rise, Ummon swiped at your pet with his staff. The monk leaped back. “Ah-ha! ” said Ummon, “I see you are not blind! inch Then he told the monk in the future forward, which he did. “Ah-ha! ” said Ummon, “I help you are not deaf! ” Then he questioned the monk if he recognized what all this to-do was about. The particular monk said he did not. “Ah-ha! ” said Ummon, “I help you are not dumb! ” ​ Windrake’s 5 senses unite: So I feel beginning to see how monasteries are full of eager people. In the above ‘koan’ Ummon basically says ” look trick, you are what you are seeking” yet like the monks most of us, myself incorporated see that as some sort of taboo. The things i need is over there, or included by some enlightened teacher. Or even is only attainable after many lives of practice. It’s like the inch truth of Buddhism” is glowing forth constantly but we lament we are lost and broken plus unworthy or something and will not be what we are seeking. I do realize mediation. It’s great for mental wellness. I do understand Koans, as they assist break fixations of mind, yet who the hell thinks these people actually posses an entry point towards the absolute resounding enlightened state? Enjoy it can be split up and shared just like a kilo of cocaine? 5 a lot more years on the cusions… then I is going to be enlightened! ( says the enlightenment addict) Just slide the cola under the door Ummen, my girfreind doesn’t know I do coke! The problem is not understanding or practice so far as I see. It is lack of honesty.

