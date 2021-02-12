Read this : One meal a day and a bodybuilder

I desired to become bodbuilder. But I have a single meal a day. Is it possible? Guys, I would like to have huge body, with solid physique (not a professional). Those individuals like wim hof, twitter top dog is still alive on one meal per day and strong physique. I had noticed buddha has also done that. We are not joking. Think it spritually how human can do? Taking items to extreme. If we think, “Who experienced told us(human), eat two/three foods a day? “Thats nobody. Just by the forefather were hungry. ​

posted by /u/Psycho-logical-being

[link] [comments]Read MoreBodybuilding – everybody wants to be a bodybuilder.

NOTICE.

The post you just read was originally posted on social media, you can click on the above “Read More” button to see the original post .

Thanks for visiting, you can leave a reply or comments below at the comment box.