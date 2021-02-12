Read this : Obective order through Commo Rose like in newer Battlefield titles

Therefore I’m usually the squad innovator and I’m a quite energetic one, but I hate needing to point at the objective to concern an order. Is there a way to concern an order directly from the Commo Rose like in the newer Battleground titles? I know there is the “Attack/Defend” choice at the bottom, but I can’t select a particular objective, it just issues because general “Attack/Defend” order like “Go, Go, Go” or the others. Was I doing something wrong or even is this not possible in BF4?

posted by /u/Maunikrip

