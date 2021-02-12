Read this : Not leaving hide?

Coming from had our BP about a calendar year now, he was likely hatched November 2019. About 3 months back he stopped wanting to eat every week, leaving the mouse to just stroll around. So we started trying every single 10 days and then biweekly if he or she didn’t want it on the 10th time. He’s always been very active about his feeding day and a excellent eater until recently, in the very first 10ish months we had him he or she didn’t reject a meal once. The 2nd to last attempt to feed, this individual struck at the mouse but skipped and then just entirely lost attention. Tried again a few days later and ate fine. For the last week or so, this individual hasn’t come out of one of his conceals (and not even his favorite one). I can’t tell if he’s being released at night, but he usually will get active before I go to bed. We don’t believe he came out last night although, I moved a little leaf close to the entrance to his hide and yes it wasn’t bothered when I checked nowadays. His humidity is good, but their temps may be a tad low sometimes. Not significantly, and I’ve additional other hearing sources to be sure this stays in the food range. We all live in a fairly cold state earnings season and in the last few weeks temperatures possess dropped. There’s been a few times when I have went in and had to check and find out if he was still in existence, and when I do he just discusses me like “What? “. I had fashioned my husband actually pull him out there the other night and we noticed he’s regarding ready to shed, but overall served normal. Could this just be due to the temperature? Could it of already been him taking that long to prepare in order to shed? Can he even drop properly if he’s not being released and rubbing? He’s handled (& a very good boy) but not frequently and not on the couple days before or even after meals. He’s always been pretty active, never aggressive, and never do anything to concern me until the 1st change in his eating habits, but which can be attributed to him no longer being a infant, right?

