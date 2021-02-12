Read this : Noodle extensions?

There is absolutely no noodle extension mod in the current imod assistant. I read that noodle extensions does the exact same thing because Mapping Extensions, but I am nevertheless unable to play any map that needs noodle extensions in the current mod associate.

submitted by /u/Elvexa

[link] [comments]Read MoreThe Beat Saber Subreddit!.

NOTICE.

The post you just read was originally posted on social media, you can click on the above “Read More” button to see the original post .

Thanks for visiting, you can leave a reply or comments below at the comment box.