Read this : Nervous first time snake owner

Hi there ! Im picking up my first golf ball ptython this week, and just want several opinions on my tank plus temps. I want to make sure everything is correct before I go get your pet. I have a 20 gal tank having a UTH on the warm side as well as a CHE on the top towards the left awesome side. Its really cold where i came from, so I also put foil at the top and cardboard around three sides from the outside tank. Humidity is around fifty. The temps I worry are a small low though. The warm part under the substrate is 90-92. Over the substrate is around 82 although. Is that okay? The middle of the container is 78-76, and the cool part is 72 on the glass. Furthermore wondering about misting. I am making use of aspin fibers, so should I just mist the glass? Read how the aspin can rot. And can I actually add moss around the tank to assist with humidity? Maybe put it throughout the fake plants? Thanks!

