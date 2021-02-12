Read this : Need some wraith tips and tricks

I had been playing wraith for a couple video games yesterday and I got 2 returning to back dubs and got the particular 2k badge, which I’ve never ever been able to do. I also have a few legendary skins for her and never actually looked into maining her but now I wish to. Any tips or tricks? Now i am on controller if that helps.

