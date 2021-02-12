Read this : Need some situational advice

Hey, I’m relatively new here (done some lurking for a little bit), but I’m in a situation and could make use of some advice. I’ll with some history on myself. I’m a happening 25 year old that has always discovered with being straight, yet often knew I was a little bi-curious (closeted atleast). Never have acted on it yet it’s never been a pushing issue to me. I’ve been in two long term relationships, and have been upon my longest break from adult dating (almost 3 years). Personally, I believe part of my 20s is about uncovering myself in all aspects (hobbies, profession, etc), including finally experimenting. I usually told myself that if I would be to experiment I would want to do it discretely, and with someone I trust. It is always been the way I wanted to explore this particular new world to begin, and see where this goes. (Side note this isn’t the “i fell in love with my directly best friend” story). But Ill just jump into it. There’s a buddy from high school, not close yet we’ve hung a bit over the years via friends. I never really had an appeal to him, but he had been “cute” I guess you could say (lol never called a guy cute just before, this is all new). I also never truly thought he was into men or curious, as he’s just had gf’s too. (However certainly one of our mutual girlfriends always states she thinks he’s gay, in the joking but serious manner). Anyhow, over the course of the past 5 or so many years, there’s been 2-3 instances exactly where he’s hardcore flirted with me (example: out at a bar drunk searching for me and asking ppl exactly where in the bar I’m at, getting me and grabbing me simply by my shirt and pulling myself to the bar to take shots along with him, while like casually becoming very touchy). Well in the past such as 6mo we’ve kind of gotten near over some mutual interests plus hobbies. We’ve been talking every other day or everyday. I did not think anything of it other than we are becoming closer friends, until regarding 3 weeks ago. I had a little get together with a few friends inside my place. I live in a town (east coast-ish), he lives in the home suburbs in an apt which includes other friends. So anyways, this individual comes up and like 5 pals crash at my place including your pet. He gets pretty drunk quite early and decides pass out inside my bed. I again think absolutely nothing of this because my friends and I accident in eachothers beds all the time (me and him just never put up out a lot so I didn’t believe he’d go straight for our bed). End of the night functions around and I go to pass out inside my bed too. When we wake up each morning we’re cuddling, me big tea spoon, full finger lock. He will get up which wakes me upward, goes to the bathroom. I come to my feeling and begin to sort of panic. “Did I initiate this, or do he? Is he freaked out there? Shit! ” Then, to my shock, he comes back to crawl in bed and cuddles up to me personally again… “What?! What is happening?! ” We didn’t question it any further and passed out a little longer. Ultimately everyone woke up, the ‘morning after a night of drinking’ shenanigans started, we got breakfast and all viewed movies. While watching movies we cuddled AGAIN, in front of everyone. Our good friends jokingly were like “what have you been two dating now? ” (Just like fucking around, as its regular for our friends to be kind of touchy). Sadly this connection ended since everyone went home after a couple of hours. So , a few weeks go by, and today I am crushing on him (secretly obviously), and now looking back from past signs when we’ve already been drinking. Things are normal these types of past weeks, we’re kind of speaking more now. Then out of the blue this individual snaps me a picture of themself shirtless in the mirror saying this individual needed to show someone his fitness center gains “sorry bro hope it isn’t really weird. ” Never had one more guy do that… so idk in case that’s normal or what? Anyhow, I’m taking this all since kind of signals as him in the same kind of situation as myself (closeted bi-curious and into me) idk if I should be. I don’t wish to over read. I watched the friendship be ruined with this kind of in the past. I’m also not prepared to come out yet because I don’t also know what I am (please don’t get that as any offense I mean not one, I’m just in a state associated with confusion). Here’s where the situation includes me off: we are both on the 4 day weekend. And I asked him over to play this online game or me over there to try out in person. And kind of spend some time with each other, and he refused (this is the 2nd weekend he refused), but we are still playing online for hours just for both times now…. so probably he’s not feeling the way We are? I don’t know! I don’t want to be the first in line to make the official move, but I have kind of put my effort within. Please any advice. Thanks beforehand. Sorry again for length.

posted by /u/alittleconfused87

